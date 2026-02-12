James Van Der Beek dies at 48 after cancer battle

James Van Der Beek has died at 48 following his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

His wife Kimberly Van Der Beek confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday, February 11. The Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues star spent his final months focused on family, faith and raising awareness about early screening.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” Kimberly wrote. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek, a father of six, first revealed his diagnosis exclusively to People magazine in November 2024. At the time, he said he was prioritising his health and the time he had with Kimberly and their children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

Even while undergoing treatment, he pushed for awareness. “I've learned a lot,” he told Business Insider. “If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that's magic.”

Just months ago in September, he made a surprise virtual appearance at a Dawson’s Creek reunion charity event after illness forced him to miss the live show. Castmates Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Busy Philipps reunited for a table read, with Lin-Manuel Miranda stepping in for him.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for F Cancer and a tribute to the actor.