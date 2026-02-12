Zayn Malik reveals if he is open to a new ‘relationship’

Zayn Malik has made it clear where he stands on relationships right now, revealing that he has no desire to return to a romance played out in the public eye.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper in an interview released on Wednesday, 11 February, the 33-year-old singer said he is not open to another high-profile relationship.

Reflecting on his past, Malik explained, “I'm not looking for a public relationship again.”

He added that his views are shaped by experience rather than bitterness, saying, “Just out of experience. No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before. I've just learned from it that it don't work for me, you know?”

The former One Direction star went on to explain that privacy matters deeply to him, especially when it comes to his personal life.

He shared that he does not seek validation or attention from others and believes a relationship should exist solely between the two people in it.

Malik said he feels most compatible with someone who shares that same low-key outlook and has no interest in public scrutiny.

Malik, who was born Zain Javadd Malik, has previously had well-known relationships with Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and model Gigi Hadid.

He and Hadid welcomed their daughter, Khai, in 2020. During the interview, he confirmed that he is currently single and not dating anyone.

The conversation also touched on his past attempts at dating, including a brief stint on Tinder.

Malik admitted that the experience never really took off because people did not believe it was genuinely him behind the profile.

While his love life remains quiet, his music career is moving forward. Malik is preparing to release his new album, KONNAKOL, in April.