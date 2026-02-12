Paul Walter Hauser was trying to help James Van Der fight cancer

James Van Der Beek was not alone in his battle against cancer before death at the age of 48. Paul Walter Hauser made efforts to help the star cover his cancer treatment costs.

Hauser, 39, had publicly stepped in after learning that Van Der Beek was selling cherished memorabilia from his acting career to fund treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The Cobra Kai actor said the situation did not sit right with him and felt obligated to help a fellow actor and father during an incredibly difficult time.

“James Van Der Beek started selling his old stuff from his past acting jobs to pay for his colorectal cancer treatments, and it didn’t sit well with me,” Hauser wrote in a January 23 Instagram post.

Explaining his personal connection to the issue, he added that as an actor and father of three, he hoped his own children would one day inherit his memorabilia. “I wouldn’t want to auction off a Stingray shirt or Marvel script to make ends meet for treatment,” he said.

Hauser set a goal of $20,000 by March 1 through personalised video messages.

Asking followers to help spread the word, Hauser wrote, “I’ve always liked James Van Der Beek and he seems like a really good dude. Let’s help him out in this difficult moment. Prayers Up 4 The Beek!”

At the time, Van Der Beek had announced that he was selling souvenirs from his Dawson’s Creek days, with proceeds going directly towards his medical care.

In a statement shared on Propstore’s Live Auction website, he explained why he made the decision, saying, “I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.”

Van Der Beek, a father of six, had first revealed his cancer diagnosis in November 2024.

Despite undergoing treatment, he continued to focus on family and raising awareness about early cancer screening.

“I've learned a lot,” he told Business Insider. “If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that's magic.”

News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Wednesday, February 11.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek is survived by Kimberly and their children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

Hauser’s attempt to rally support now stands as a reminder of the solidarity shown within the acting community and of a colleague’s final fight carried out with openness, resilience and care for others.