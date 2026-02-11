Rihanna looks unrecognisable during grocery run mishap with old woman

Rihanna doubly surprised fans as she went for a grocery run at a local supermarket in Los Angeles – the singer appeared transformed after her first public appearance after a long time, and further hid herself in a matching black look head-to-toe.

The 37-year-old singer wore a turtleneck and sweatpants set and put her hair up in a pony tail. She also wore a pair of black sunglasses and appeared focused on filling her cart in the whole foods section.

The Diamonds hitmaker was also seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger during the outing on Tuesday, February 10.

While she was focused on her shopping, an old woman who didn’t recognise the Grammy winner, mistook Rihanna’s cart for her own and began taking it along. However, she soon realised her mistake and the two women laughed it off.

The lowkey grocery store run soon went viral on social media, with fans writing, “Rihanna really out here doing her own grocery runs like a regular person, so you KNOW she was living for that random old lady accidentally snatching her cart,” and “Imagine being in the fruit section and Rhianna is just there.”

While others joked, “Ohh we're never getting that album,” as the singer has not released music in nearly a decade.