South Korean star Jung Eun Woo, dead at 39, sparks frenzy with last post

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo has died aged 39, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and triggering intense public reaction to a cryptic social media post he shared just one day earlier.

The actor passed away during the early hours of February 11, according to reports from multiple outlets and the industry.

His family has not disclosed the cause of death, asking for privacy as they grieve.

News of his sudden passing spread quickly, leaving fans and colleagues struggling to process the loss of a star whose career spanned nearly two decades.

Jung Eun-woo's final Instagram post

Attention has centred on Jung’s final Instagram post, uploaded on February 10, hours before his death.

The post featured pictures of the late Hong Kong actor Leslie Cheung and singer Amy Winehouse, both of whom died young, alongside photos of Jung himself.

The caption read, “Missed, envious, regrettable…” In another version of the post, the phrase appeared as “Missed, envied, regretted.. PIR.BG.”

The timing and tone of the message immediately drew concern, with many fans returning to the post to leave condolences and messages of disbelief.

Some online users speculated about the meaning behind the post and words, noting that both Cheung and Winehouse were global icons whose deaths shocked the world.

Others suggested that “PIR.BG” could be interpreted as a reversed form of “Rest In Peace. Goodbye,” though no confirmation has been given.

Several figures from the arts community shared their grief publicly.

Pop artist Nancy Lang wrote in a heartfelt message, “Eun-woo! I just heard the news. I didn’t realize these photos were a signal the day before. My heart aches, and I feel sad and heavy. Why did you suffer so much? Rest in peace in heaven, Eun-woo. My deepest condolences.”

Novelist So Jae-won also expressed regret, saying, “Eun-woo! My reply to your last message was too late. You must have wanted to talk about your struggles with me. What was I so busy with that I took so long to respond? Even though we lived so close, why was it so hard to meet? Amid regret, I’m finally on my way to see you.”

Who was Jung Eun-woo?

Born in 1986, Jung Eun-woo, whose real name was Jeong Dong-jin, initially pursued basketball while attending Incheon Songdo Middle and High Schools.

After an injury ended his hopes of a sports career, he pivoted to acting, despite having no formal training.

He once explained, “I didn't learn acting by going to an academy. I learned it on set. My appearance made me look older, so I was cast in roles that were older than my actual age.”

Jung Eun-woo TV shows and Movies:

He made his acting debut in 2006 with the drama Rounding Off Season 3 and went on to appear in a wide range of television series, including H.I.T, Bride of the Sun, Five Fingers, One Well-Raised Daughter, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok and My Only One.

After completing his military service in 2018, he gained renewed recognition for his role in My Only One.

His film credits included Serial Wife, Miss Changer and Memory, also known as Memory: Manipulated Murder, released in 2021, which marked his final acting role.

Beyond acting, Jung was also a familiar presence at the late fashion designer André Kim’s shows and received industry recognition, winning the New Star Award at the 2012 SBS Drama Awards and the Special Acting Award in the Single-Act Special Drama Category the following year.

Jung Eun-woo's memorial date and time

A memorial has been set up at the New Goryeo Hospital Funeral Hall in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

The funeral is scheduled for February 13, with burial at Byeokje Seunghawon.

As tributes continue to pour in, Jung Eun-woo is being remembered not only for his body of work, but also for a final post that has left fans searching for answers and mourning a life lost far too soon.