Jennifer Aniston's beau honours 'real love' on actress' birthday

Jim Curtis celebrates Jennifer Aniston's 57th birthday with sweet tribute

Jim Curtis celebrated Jennifer Aniston’s birthday with a loving wish, as the actress rang in her 57th year.

The 50-year-old hypnotist took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, and shared a post in the Friends star’s honour, featuring a picture of the couple laughing together on a boat.

“HBD MY [heart emoji],” Curtis wrote in the caption on the post with another picture of the two sharing a kiss, as Aniston held a bouquet.

The Morning Show actress liked the post, along with many of her friends and fans, who sent their best wishes to the couple.

One social media user remarked that their pictures show “what real love looks like,” while others added, “How cute are you both!! So happy for you,” and, “You guys are so lucky you found one another. We’re all THRILLED for you!”

This comes after the wellness coach talked about the beginnings of their romance in a new interview, telling the Today show host that they found each other through mutual friends.

Curtis then shared that they “chatted for a long time” and then “became close” and stayed close friends for about a year before they began dating.

The couple were first spotted together in July 2025 when they took a vacation together in Spain.