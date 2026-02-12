James Van Der Beek shared what made him ‘happiest’ before death

James Van Der Beek often said that being a father was the greatest joy of his life, a sentiment that has taken on deeper meaning following his death at the age of 48.

The Dawson’s Creek star died on Wednesday, February 11, after living with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Throughout his illness and in the years before, Van Der Beek spoke openly about how much his six children meant to him and how becoming a dad reshaped everything he valued.

The actor shared daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, as well as sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4, with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

Friends and fans have since revisited his past reflections on fatherhood, particularly a 2023 interview in which he described parenting as the happiest and most challenging role of his life.

Speaking to Good Morning America in May that year, Van Der Beek said becoming a parent fundamentally changed his priorities.

“God it changes everything really,” he said at the time.

“You just go for that shift ... from putting yourself first to other people, these little tiny humans that you love so much, being your first priority."

He said that becoming a parent shifted his focus towards caring for his children, wanting to make them feel safe, protected and emotionally connected, and finding real joy in that bond.

He also explained that fatherhood broadened his sense of purpose, as life and happiness became something shared rather than centred on personal fulfilment.

He described parenting as a constant learning experience and said it was the most intense thing he had ever done, but also the one that brought him the greatest happiness.

Kimberly confirmed her husband’s passing in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, writing that he had “passed peacefully this morning”. She added that he faced his final days “with courage, faith, and grace”.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time,” she wrote, asking for “peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend”.

Following the announcement, Kimberly also shared a link to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend to support her and the children.

The page explains that the family is facing financial uncertainty after years of medical expenses related to Van Der Beek’s cancer treatment.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the statement reads.

“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

Donations, it adds, will go towards essential living costs, household bills and the children’s education, helping the family find “hope and security” as they move forward.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023.

Even as he battled the disease, those closest to him say his focus never wavered from his role as a father, a part of his life he repeatedly described as his greatest happiness.