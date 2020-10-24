Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson all set to produce new sci-fi drama ‘Bride’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Scarlett Johansson all set to produce new sci-fi drama ‘Bride’

Oscar award winning star Scarlett Johansson is currently gearing up for a new sci-fi project named Bride. The project will reportedly be co-produced and written under the actress’s own company, These Pictures, with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo at the helm.

The news came via a report by Variety and it outlines the upcoming Apple, A24 movie as a patriarchy shattering masterpiece highlighting the plight of a woman who was raised to be the ideal wife.

The numerous twists and turns sown into the project reiterate a journey of finding the 'self' in a society that dubs outcasts as monsters on the run.

The movie aims to curate a unique kind of riff that will pay homage to the classic Bride of Frankenstein.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued wild beast warning only days after bear scare

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued wild beast warning only days after bear scare
Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid ‘Ellen Show’ ratings drop?

Ellen DeGeneres fighting with Portia de Rossi amid ‘Ellen Show’ ratings drop?
Max Ehrich using Sonika Vaid to make Demi Lovato jealous with ‘phony relationship’

Max Ehrich using Sonika Vaid to make Demi Lovato jealous with ‘phony relationship’
Kate Middleton once curated a backup plan in case Prince William ever dumped her

Kate Middleton once curated a backup plan in case Prince William ever dumped her
Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down

Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down
Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations
Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser

Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser
Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries
Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Latest

view all