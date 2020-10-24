Pakistan seeks Nawaz Sharif’s deportation from London exploring new grounds

The letter comes just as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will complete one year of his stay in the UK. Photo: File

LONDON: United Kingdom’s Home Office confirmed that it has received a letter from the Pakistan authorities seeking the “deportation” of the former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif so that he can serve his remaining jail term.

A source in the British government said the letter was received around two weeks ago and it has not been dealt with as yet. The letter has been marked for the attention of Home Secretary Priti Patel.

A spokesman of the Home Office, when asked about the letter by Geo News, refused to comment on the status of the letter. However, a source in the British government said that the Pakistan government has written at least four letters so far seeking the return of Nawaz Sharif in the last one year, since Nawaz Sharif’s arrival here on medical grounds after the government of PM Imran Khan permitted him to travel to London for his urgent medical treatment.



It's understood that in previous letters, the Pakistani government was seeking the extradition of the PML-N supremo but in the latest letter Islamabad has asked the UK government to “deport” him. They have cited the reason that Nawaz has been convicted and violated an agreement with the government.

The latest letter says Home Secretary Priti Patel is “duty bound” to deport Nawaz because he was temporarily released from prison in Pakistan and given permission to leave the country for eight weeks only.

A source in the Pakistani government, told Geo News, that PM Imran Khan had personally seen and approved the letter. He added the approval was given after Shahzad Akbar, an adviser to PM on accountability, prepared it urging the British government to deport the ex-premier who has become fully active in Pakistani politics for the last six weeks from his office just off Edgware Road.

The letter informs Patel that Nawaz has been “responsible for pillaging the state”.

“I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account,” Akbar had said in the letter.

The next month will mark exactly one year when the PML-N leader arrived in London for treatment of his various heart conditions. He doesn’t have his full-time private doctor with him anymore but a private local doctor sees him every second day and Nawaz Sharif has secured a contract with a private clinic which offers round-the-clock emergency medical services on short notices.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had recently refused Nawaz’s extension for a stay in the UK, stating that he had failed to get admitted to hospital and failed to give adequate medical evidence that he was getting treatment.

Shahzad Akbar has asked Priti Patel to use her “extensive powers” to deport Nawaz as she is “duty bound” to do so. The letter informs the home secretary that criminals sentenced to four years or more in Britain must be refused leave to remain in the UK and on this ground he must be deported. The letter also shared the UK home secretary that a arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif has also been issued by a court.

Shahzad Akbar has separately stated that the PTI government is working with British authorities to finalise modalities for Nawaz's return. The PM’s aide on accountability, speaking to Hamid Mir on Geo News programme "Capital Talk", said: "It will be my aim to bring him back even sooner" after Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Nawaz will be sent back to Pakistan by the UK government in the middle of January 2021.

Akbar quipped: “There is a flight of deportees coming back soon and we would want to save money and have him come on the same flight.” Nawaz denies all accusations and charges of corruption. He has said his government was removed according to a conspiracy and judge Arshed Malik confirmed on record that he was blackmailed into convicting the former premier.