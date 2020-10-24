Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger went through a heart surgery to replace a valve

Hollywood star and former politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned from the hospital after undergoing  heart surgery. 

The Terminator star is now on the road to recover as he recently shared a thread of photos on his Instagram, proving once again that he is unshakeable.

The 73-year-old went through a heart surgery to replace a valve, two years after his emergency operation.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," wrote Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!" he went on to say.

Fans from across the world wished the actor a speedy recovery and expressed concerns for his health.

The actor underwent a procedure to have his catheter valve replaced in 2018 as well. However, he developed complications during the surgery, and was forced to have an emergency heart surgery. While talking about his operation at a university, he had said, “Imagine, the day before I was training really hard, and now all of a sudden he’s telling me they were saving my life.”

