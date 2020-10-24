158 Pakistani peacekeepers sacrificed lives for global peace, DG ISPR says on UN's anniversary

Pakistani troops are currently serving in seven UN operations, with the vast majority of them deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Darfur region of Sudan and the Central African Republic. Photo: File

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, while extending United Nations "best wishes" on its anniversary, said 158 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives for global peace.

"Pakistan Armed Forces extend best wishes to UN on its 75th anniversary," tweeted the DG ISPR.



He added that Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops to 46 UN Missions in 28 countries.

Pakistan has a long history of sending its troops to various UN peacekeeping missions and has also been recognised as one of the largest contributors of troops and police for decades.

According to the UN, Pakistani troops are currently serving in seven UN operations, with the vast majority of them deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Darfur region of Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Earlier this year, a Pakistani soldier was posthumously awarded a medal by the United Nations for his peacekeeping services rendered in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Amir Aslam was named the recipient of the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, a posthumous award which is given by the UN to officers or civilians who lose their lives while serving in a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

According to Maj Gen Iftikhar, Aslam was a resident of Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and was serving in the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the Congo.

He was awarded the medal by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in a virtual ceremony held at the New York headquarters to mark Peacekeepers Day.