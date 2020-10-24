Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live

Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) will take on Justin Gaethje (R) tonight in Abu Dhabi. — Twitter/UFC

With the mixed martial arts (MMA) world set for a blockbuster fight tonight, freeloaders are scanning through the web in their bid to watch the fight.



The dilemma is set to recur tonight when Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on United States' Justin Gaethje at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, also called the Fight Island, in the main event of UFC 254 event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In view of the fight fans' pain, Geo.tv has compiled a list of all the options through which you can watch the fight live.

beIN SPORTS

The Doha-based network has an array of channels, and if you're in luck, at least one of them shows live UFC events. Quite how do they manage to show PPV events is unclear but it does broadcast live fights in Pakistan.

Subscribers of Storm Fiber can easily find the entire collection of beIN SPORTS channels.

Streams

We're not proud to do this but desperate fans can, with a bit of effort, find many live streams on YouTube, Facebook and other places.

It's a pain and with the UFC smiting such streams with its full force, it's not a pleasant experience. However, between all the interruptions and whatnot, fights can be pieced together and watched.

Pay per view

The last, the easiest and the most legal way is to just pay UFC the money and watch Khabib vs Gaethje without any hassle at all.

For existing ESPN+ members, UFC 264 is priced at $$64.99. New buyers will have to pay $84.98.