In UK, rule of law reigns supreme, not NAB: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that the rule of law reigns supreme in the United Kingdom and not the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Iqbal made the comments in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that he was willing to go to the United Kingdom if the need arises and speak to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Nawaz Sharif's deportation from London.

The PML-N leader, addressing a press conference, said that Nawaz would return only when he was medically fit to do so.

"The Opposition stands united under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," he went on to say, adding that after only two jalsas of the 11-party alliance, PM Imran Khan was already talking about elections.

Iqbal said that the government aims at having PDM's October 25 rally in Quetta fail under the pretext of security threats

"Tommorow's jalsa will be the biggest in Quetta's history," Iqbal claimed.

The Quetta jalsa is the third anti-government power show of the Opposition. The first and second rallies were held in Gujranwala and Karachi, where the Opposition had slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan over his "failed" policies.

A day earlier, the Balochistan government had urged the PDM leadership to delay its October 25 jalsa in Quetta, citing security concerns.

"Terrorists are targeting political leadership in Balochistan," said Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government spokesperson, during a news conference.

Shahwani's comments came after the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in Islamabad issued a threat alert for Peshawar and Quetta, saying that banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning terrorist activities in the two cities.

A statement by the authority said that the TTP aims to target religious and political parties in bomb attacks and suicide bombings.