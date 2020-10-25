Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

Australian rapper and singer Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has shared sweet photos of her newborn Onyx for the first time after confirming she has split with boyfriend US singer Playboi Carti.

Taking to Instagram, the Go Hard or Go Home posted adorable pictures with her son where she could be seen cradling her first child.

Iggy posted the pictures with angelic baby with wings emoji without any caption. She looked glamorous in both pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

The singer’s Instagram post came hours after she confirmed she had split with the child’s father Playboi Carti.

In her Insta story, Iggy wrote, “What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship."

Earlier, Iggy had hinted at the breakup in cryptic Instagram story posts just hours earlier.

"You lost a real 1!!!!" she wrote, adding: "People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone [vomiting emojis]."

The 30-year-old rapper and her partner Playboi welcomed their first baby boy in June 2020. The couple started dating in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’

Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’
Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed
Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live

Offset taken into custody during his Instagram Live
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet hoping for Trump to lose
Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England

Duchess Camilla's future hangs in balance if Charles becomes King of England
Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch up positions' in the White House

Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch up positions' in the White House
Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note reveals she voted in the US polls alongside baby girl

Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note reveals she voted in the US polls alongside baby girl

Prince Harry to make massive sacrifice before acquiring US citizenship

Prince Harry to make massive sacrifice before acquiring US citizenship
Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton

Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon
Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski ignites romance with 'open marriage' husband

Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski ignites romance with 'open marriage' husband

Latest

view all