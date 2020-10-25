Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

Australian rapper and singer Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has shared sweet photos of her newborn Onyx for the first time after confirming she has split with boyfriend US singer Playboi Carti.



Taking to Instagram, the Go Hard or Go Home posted adorable pictures with her son where she could be seen cradling her first child.

Iggy posted the pictures with angelic baby with wings emoji without any caption. She looked glamorous in both pictures.

The singer’s Instagram post came hours after she confirmed she had split with the child’s father Playboi Carti.



In her Insta story, Iggy wrote, “What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship."

Earlier, Iggy had hinted at the breakup in cryptic Instagram story posts just hours earlier.

"You lost a real 1!!!!" she wrote, adding: "People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone [vomiting emojis]."

The 30-year-old rapper and her partner Playboi welcomed their first baby boy in June 2020. The couple started dating in 2018.