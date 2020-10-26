I am no puppet, do not take orders from anyone: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a rally in Sighar, GB, on October 25, 2020. — INP

SHIGAR: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that he is "not a puppet" and does not "take orders" from anyone.

He said this while addressing at a public meeting in Shigar during his party’s election campaign for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Bilawal claimed that the people of Shigar are standing with him and they are loyal to his party. “The provincial wing of the PPP is struggling for your rights”, he assured the people gathered to listen to him speak.

He said that the PPP has promised in its manifesto to bring the representatives of Gilgit-Baltistan to Islamabad.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP’s 2018 manifesto has demanded the province of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He said: “When decisions will be made through your votes then your fortune will be changed."

Bilawal asked why institutions for education and health were not established in GB.

The PPP chairman lashed out at the present government and said that it did harm to every section of society as lady health workers also staged a sit-in for their demands in Islamabad.

He thanked the people of Shigar for welcoming him there and said: “I will never forget this historic welcome in the valley between these beautiful mountains”.

“Your love for me is a message to all our opponents that nobody can take you far from the PPP,” he added.



Bilawal appealed to the people of GB to cast their vote to the PPP workers for a people’s government and stop "the selected" in the elections.

He said there is a difference between a "puppet government" and a people’s government.

The chairman of the PPP further said: “We will not allow anyone to destroy the future of the youth in Gilgit-Baltistan”.

He said that many people coming from GB work hard in Sindh and the PPP will not let them down. "We will set up a hostel in Karachi for these young people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir," he promised.