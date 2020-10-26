Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 26 2020
Prince Philip won hearts of royal fans with his one big decision

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Prince Philip - The Duke of Edinburgh - won hearts of royal fans with his move to 'walk away' from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their decision to step down as senior royals.

Prince Philip has received huge applause from the royal fans for his historic decision to walk away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their bombshell announcement of stepping down as senior royals.

Royal fans did not like the shocking move of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the announced to quit royal job.  

The heartbroken prince had to turn his back on his own grandson over unexpected move, royal fans have praised his decision saying he is a 'wise man'.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry left the world in shock as they announce to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. They have since moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie, a momentous chapter in Royal Family's storied past.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was 'unable to comprehend' why his grandson would want to leave the Firm, a royal expert has claimed.

According to Ingrid Seward, Prince Philip 'quite liked' Meghan but now compares her to Wallis Simpson, who triggered the abdication crisis after marrying King Edward VIII in 1937.

Ms Seward said: "His grandson’s behaviour is completely alien to him so not unnaturally the relationship has suffered."

A user wrote on Twitter: 'Prince Philip is a wise man, shame the rest of them don’t follow suit.'

'Harry really ought to have listened when Philip said ‘One steps out with actresses, they don’t marry them'.

"Very wise words considering."

Someone else attacked the Duke of Sussex for not understand his grandfather’s work ethics or responsibility.

They said: “Harry will never understand Prince Philip’s work ethics or his sense of responsibility.

"Harry has always been drawn to the celeb world but happy to enjoy the privileges of his birth."

Another person urged him to do the same to Prince Andrew following his controversial relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

