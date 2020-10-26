'No wonder the dish is so popular': German envoy devours Peshawar's famous 'chapli kebabs'

Germany's new ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schleg Hack said that the most interesting experience of the recent visit to Peshawar was to enjoy the chapli kebabs there. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@GermnayinPak

Germany's new ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schleg Hack has recently expressed love for Peshawar's delicious chapli kebabs, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Sharing his newly-found predilection on Twitter, the German ambassador recently posted pictures of him enjoying a chapli kebab sitting at a Dhaba in Peshawar.

“The most interesting experience of my recent visit to Peshawar was to enjoy the chapli kebabs there,” the German envoy wrote on the microblogging site.

The German ambassador said the chapli kebabs were delicious. “I can now fully understand why this dish is so popular," he added.

Earlier, on his verified account on Twitter, he shared a video of himself enjoying the train journey in Pakistan.