Monday Oct 26 2020
Shah Rukh Khan comes to the aid of India's coronavirus front-line warriors

Monday Oct 26, 2020

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo sent a special token of love to Shah Rukh Khan

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has donated 2000 personal protective equipment to help combat coronavirus in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Along with his non-charitable organization called Meer Foundation, SRK arranged all sorts of precautionary equipment for the front line workers in the state.

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo sent a special token of love and gratitude for the actor on Twitter.

He wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk& @Mee MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartist for connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to pro protect our healthcare heroes."

SRK instantly responded to Mr. Deo and highlighted that everybody has to collaborate and work together in these tough times.

