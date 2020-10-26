Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

American actor Jennifer Aniston had recently made headlines after she fans to be 'responsible' and not vote for Kanye West.

And while a number of people lauded the Friends star for being direct and straightforward, some were not too pleased about a ‘white woman’ telling them what to do.

The Murder Mystery actor had announced that she had cast her vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris for the upcoming polls.

At the end of the post, Aniston added: “PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

However, the comment certainly did not sit well with many fans who called her out, labelling her a ‘Karen’.

“Jennifer Aniston tells fans not to vote for Kanye and now Julia Roberts agrees with Aniston. What's with these entitled liberal white women telling us how to vote? Julia Roberts lauds Jennifer Aniston as Kanye West fans criticize 'Friends' star,” wrote one fan.

“Aniston is officially Karen,” added another social media user.

“You know how it is, privilege. People can think for themselves, we don’t need old cat lady celebrities to tell us how to think,” another joined the debate.

"When will these celebrities realize we do not care who they support! Such a joke,” a fourth chimed in.


More From Entertainment:

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?
Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident
'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move
Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members
Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare 1990 video

Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare 1990 video
Meghan Markle’s current net worth will leave royal fans shocked

Meghan Markle’s current net worth will leave royal fans shocked
Prince Harry, William learnt about love through Charles, Diana's failed marriage

Prince Harry, William learnt about love through Charles, Diana's failed marriage
Queen Elizabeth's 'body double' reveals how she fills in for the monarch 'secretly'

Queen Elizabeth's 'body double' reveals how she fills in for the monarch 'secretly'
Taylor Swift is the first US singer to sell a million copies in 2020

Taylor Swift is the first US singer to sell a million copies in 2020
Lily Allen admits she wants kids with David Harbour, days after they tied the knot

Lily Allen admits she wants kids with David Harbour, days after they tied the knot

Latest

view all