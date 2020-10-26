Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has yet to comment on his relationship with new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, who has reportedly reunited with her husband Roland Mary recently.

According to reports, the German model, 27 has reunited with Ronald in Germany after enjoying a series of outings with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star recently.

Nicole and her husband were spotted enjoying a night out with friends at Borchardt, the Berlin eatery owned by Roland last week.

Fans speculate that Brad Pitt and Nicole split came as the former has his attention fully focused on the upcoming US elections and also not publicly opening about their romance.

According to Daily Mail, Brad Pitt and Nicole had been quietly dating for the past one year and but came into light after they were seen vacationing in the South France recently.

Their romance started when she flew to Los Angeles to meet Pitt and the two then started dating each other in full swing.