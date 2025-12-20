 
Katie Price gets her own face tattooed on her leg

December 20, 2025

Katie Price has once again shown her fondness for tattoos by adding another to her collection, by having her own face permanently inked onto her leg.

The former glamour model, 47, has more than 20 tattoos on her body. Last year, she embellished her back with a full set of angel wings, and just days ago revealed a large floral tattoo across her bottom.

The striking artwork features large flowers covering her behind and upper high, as she posed in a glitzy Victoria's Secret thong.

Now, she has shown off her another eye-catching design. Sharing the new tattoo on her Facebook account, Katie revealed a detailed portrait of herself woven into an intricate floral pattern on her leg.

Clearly delighted with the result, she captioned the post: 'I absolutely love it! Now that is what you call a piece of Art!'

Meanwhile, Katie is reportedly set to make her big return to TV.

A TV insider told the DailyMail:'Katie is gearing up to return to ITV with a bang, as she will make a special appearance on one of Olivia Attwood's shows.

