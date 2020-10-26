Women's contribution to Balochistan's development honoured in Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan event

A Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan (Daughters of Pakistan) National Conference was held on Monday by Paigham-e-Pakistan at Balochistan's University of Turbat to highlight the role of women in the province's development and especially in peace building.



The event was chaired by Commissioner Makran Division Tariq Qamar with a special session by Minister for Defence Production Zubaidah Jalal.

A speaker addressing the event said that women have also played an important role in promoting education in Turbat and continue to show a great love of learning.



People visit the stalls set up during the Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan (Daughters of Pakistan) National Conference at the Balochistan's University of Turbat. — Geo.tv

To celebrate the contribution of women to the social fabric and the overall good of the community, an artisan festival was also held.

Artists from the entire province participated. Crafts displayed to showcase the skills of women workers gained much appreciation at the event.



A book stall set up during the Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan (Daughters of Pakistan) National Conference at the Balochistan's University of Turbat. — Geo.tv

The display of various handicrafts also attracted a large group of women who rushed to purchase items such as traditional Balochi dresses, embroidered handbags, among other captivating things.