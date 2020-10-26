Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 26 2020
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Britain’s Prince Harry said it took him years to realise that unconscious racial bias existed and his eyes had been opened by spending time in his wife Meghan’s shoes.

The prince spoke during a conversation about racism with Patrick Hutchinson, the Black activist who was photographed by Reuters carrying a white man to safety during a scuffle between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents in London in June.

Harry told Hutchinson he saw him as a “guardian angel” protecting everyone at the demonstration. Both men said there was still work to be done to defeat discrimination of all kinds.

“Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed,” Harry said during the online conversation, recorded last week for a feature by the magazine GQ.

“And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes,” added the prince. Meghan’s father is white and her mother is African American.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out several times on race issues since stepping down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March and moving to California.

Hutchinson, 50, told Harry he had been at a previous protest where a policewoman had been injured, so he and some friends had decided to go again to see if they could help keep order.

“It was us protecting everybody and, as it turned out, somebody on the other side ... I would do it for anybody and I would do it time and time again,” he said.

The prince asked him how he felt seeing the continuing opposition to anti-racism protests.

“It’s frustrating,” said the father-of-four. “It just makes you wonder why people find it so hard to understand what we’re all striving for: the equality side of things.”

American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?

Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing her pictures and bragging about her appearance at 40

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare 1990 video

Meghan Markle’s current net worth will leave royal fans shocked

