Can 'institution level talks' solve Pakistan's political crisis? Fawad and Rana Sana think so

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah both think that "institution-level talks" can solve the political crisis in Pakistan and de-escalate tensions between the government and the Opposition.



"Someone should play a role [to diffuse the tension] in this fight, like we say in Punjabi Koi Barabar Churaaday, otherwise it will lead to destruction," warned Sanaullah.



When asked about who can play such a role to diffuse tensions between both parties, the PML-N leader said talks should be held in line with the provisions of the Constitution.



"Even the judiciary can play this role," he said. "If you do not hold a dialogue, the situation will not remain under control then."

Agreeing with Sanaullah's proposal, Fawad Chaudhry said the former Punjab law minister had given a "very clever" suggestion, adding that the government and Opposition should not escalate their conflict where it can lead to the situation getting out of hand.



"Where you [Opposition] think that this dialogue can't be held in the parliament, a third institution, be it the judiciary or a parliamentary committee, can structure the talks," said Chaudhry.



When anchor Hamid Mir put forward a suggestion that the dialogue can be supervised by the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association, Chaudhry said,"In my opinion, this is something best that can happen for Pakistan."

Sanaullah then urged Chaudhry to convince the prime minister to talk about a dialogue supervised by a third institution, saying that the PDM will not reject it.



"The prime minister should talk about institutional talks. I don't think the Opposition would reject it," he said.



PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly ruled out giving an NRO with the Opposition, despite the PDM's anti-government campaign.

PDM jalsa: Instead of Imran Khan, Opposition will be sent home, say PTI ministers

A day before the PDM's Gujranwala jalsa, the prime minister had said that the only reason Opposition parties were being allowed to hold rallies was so they can not later use the "political revenge card" against the government.

"They can hold jalsas or stage dharnas, no one will give them [Opposition] an NRO," said the prime minister. "If the government gives them an NRO, there will be no movement," PM Imran Khan had said.



At other instances, notably during an interview to a private news channel, the prime minister said that he is ready to talk to the Opposition on any other issue but will never compromise on the issue of their alleged corruption.

