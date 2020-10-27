Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Prince Harry had 'no idea' about unconscious bias and learned about racism after living with Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry believes he has much to thank his wife Meghan Markle for, particulary for showing him how 'unconscious bias' affects people's daily life.

The Duke of Sussex had an enlightening chat with GQ magazine's anti-racism activist Patrick Hutchinson on Monday.

During the conversation, Harry said he had 'no idea' about unconscious bias and learned about racism after 'living a day or a week in [his] wife's shoes.'

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," Harry said. "And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

"First of all you have to be willing to listen and have the conversation, have those uncomfortable conversations, because it is an uncomfortable conversation," Hutchinson said.

The two also shed light on the role of media, something which Harry and Meghan have been talking about in their recent appearances.

"People consume news and if that news is being given to you with an element of bias, then it's almost impossible to break free of that and be able to recognise where that bias comes from," Harry said.

"That's why the media outlets have a huge responsibility to be pushing the right narrative, as well as these huge corporations and organisations," Hutchinson said. "They have such a huge part to play in all of this, you know? Because they're the ones that create the systemic racism. It's them that create it, so it's up to them to do what's right."

Hutchinson, who also contributes to the magazine as an author and fitness instructor, gained popularity after organising a far-right counter-protestor to safety at a protest in London in June.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'
Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode
Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'

Fans to see Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal scandal in Netflix series 'The Crown?'
Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'
Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election

Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election
Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?
Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India

Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India

Latest

view all