Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for enlightening him on 'racial discrimination'

Prince Harry had 'no idea' about unconscious bias and learned about racism after living with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry believes he has much to thank his wife Meghan Markle for, particulary for showing him how 'unconscious bias' affects people's daily life.

The Duke of Sussex had an enlightening chat with GQ magazine's anti-racism activist Patrick Hutchinson on Monday.

During the conversation, Harry said he had 'no idea' about unconscious bias and learned about racism after 'living a day or a week in [his] wife's shoes.'

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," Harry said. "And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

"First of all you have to be willing to listen and have the conversation, have those uncomfortable conversations, because it is an uncomfortable conversation," Hutchinson said.

The two also shed light on the role of media, something which Harry and Meghan have been talking about in their recent appearances.



"People consume news and if that news is being given to you with an element of bias, then it's almost impossible to break free of that and be able to recognise where that bias comes from," Harry said.

"That's why the media outlets have a huge responsibility to be pushing the right narrative, as well as these huge corporations and organisations," Hutchinson said. "They have such a huge part to play in all of this, you know? Because they're the ones that create the systemic racism. It's them that create it, so it's up to them to do what's right."

Hutchinson, who also contributes to the magazine as an author and fitness instructor, gained popularity after organising a far-right counter-protestor to safety at a protest in London in June.