Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Jennifer Garner quashes pregnancy rumours: ‘Still not having more babies'

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself holding a carven pumpkin placed inside a larger one

American actor Jennifer Garner wreaked havoc on social media after she shared a photo of her Halloween preps.

The Alias star turned to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself holding a carven pumpkin placed inside a larger one.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…,” Garner had written in the caption.

The post was widely misinterpreted soon after it was uploaded, leading many into believing that the actor was discreetly announcing her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram

When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

“Wait….are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?!” speculated one fan.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,” another added.

After the speculation went through the roof, Garner was left with no choice but to address the matter at hand and clear the air.

“STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. good grief, i didn’t even see it, i just saw the matching smiles,” Garner wrote back.

This comes only a month after a troll attacked her for wearing bagging overalls in a video and asking her whether or not she was with child.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story [laughing, pizza, taco, donut, chocolate, wine emojis],” she shot back.

The actor co-parents daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and son Samuel, 8, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

