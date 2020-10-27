Kashmala Tariq to tie the knot with Islamabad-based businessman on Oct 31

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq's wedding will take place in Islamabad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq will tie the knot with Waqas Khan, an Islamabad-based businessman, on October 31, The News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, the wedding arrangements are made different from the traditional wedding ceremony as a Mehfil-e-Milad will be arranged on October 29, Qawali on October 30, and wedding reception on October 31 in Islamabad.



Moreover, friends of Kashmala Tariq have arranged a function of ‘Dholki’ in Lahore for her and her would-be spouse Waqas Khan.



The family and friends of Kashmala Tariq are happy about her wedlock and express good wishes to her on a new journey of life.