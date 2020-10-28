Can't connect right now! retry
Zubair reacts to PM Imran Khan's statement on going to London for Nawaz's deportation

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif steps out of a car as supporters surround him. Photo: file

Muhammad Zubair said he favours an exchange involving PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Imran Khan, such that the premier goes to London and Nawaz returns to the country.

The former Sindh governor was speaking to media in Mirpurkhas Wednesday where he reacted to PM Imran Khan's statement on going to London and even speaking to British PM Boris Johnson if need be to have Nawaz deported.

"The prime minister has said he will go [to London] in January to bring back Nawaz Sharif. That's good, it will be an exchange. Imran Khan will remain there and Nawaz Sharif will return," he said. 

In an interview with a private news channel last week, the prime minister had said that he was willing to go to the United Kingdom if the need arises and speak to the British prime minister for Nawaz's deportation from London.

In the hard-hitting interview, PM Imran had said that Nawaz had always been favoured by the judiciary and was a product of the establishment. The premier had vowed that his government would bring Nawaz back soon.

"Insha'Allah, we will bring him back to the country and keep him in jail."

