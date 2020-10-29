'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at the receiving end of immense criticism since they cut off ties with the British royal family.



Royal historian Robert Lacey, who recently released his explosive book, Battle of Brothers, revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an ‘exaggerated idea’ of how important they are.

As per Mirror, Lacey commented on Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision of making Archie’s christening private and breaking royal tradition by not revealing the names of their son’s godparents.

“‘Friends’ of William suggested that the future king, only five places clear of Archie in the order of succession, could not comprehend how such a basic matter of constitutional principle had been misunderstood,” said Lacey.

“What does such bizarre and paranoid behaviour indicate about the parents involved? One thing we may conclude is that Harry and Meghan had developed an exaggerated idea of their own importance,” he went on to say.

“The months since their marriage had demonstrated that the couple share a common character flaw — they both have a tendency to cascade downwards from their peaks of generous self-confidence into miserable moments of self-pitying victimhood,” he added.