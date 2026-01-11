Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir passes away at 78

Bob Weir, best known as a founding member of the Grateful Dead, has passed away at the age of 78.

The American musician and songwriter’s family announced the upsetting news via a social media post.

In an Instagram update on Saturday, January 10, the family confirmed that the rock band co-founder “transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could.”

The family revealed the cause of death, writing “Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues,” after finding wellness.

The family went on to honour the San Francisco-born artist with a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music.”

“His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them,” they reflected on the legacy Bob created with his music.

“Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong,” the family concluded the lengthy and emotional message.

Before his death, Bob took the stage for the final performance on August 3, 2025 in San Francisco.

He treated the audience with his live rendition during the celebrations, honouring Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary.