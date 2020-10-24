Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

‘If it wasn’t for Miandad, there would never have been Wasim Akram’: Former skipper takes us back to 1984

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

A precious picture from Wasim Akram's debut match in 1984. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/.Wasim Akram

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram on Saturday shared a throwback picture of him with ex-Pakistan captain Javed Miandad while submitting a touching caption evincing his immense love for the latter.

Taking to Instagram, Akram said, "If it wasn’t for Javed Miandad, there would never have been a Wasim Akram."

Sharing an iconic moment from his debut match against New Zealand at Faisalabad on November 23, 1984, the acclaimed pacer wrote: "This 17-year-old was picked up to play for Pakistan in 1984 in Rawalpindi. If it wasn’t for Javed Miandad, there would never have been a Wasim Akram."


In Akram's debut match, the green squad won by five runs against New Zealand. The match was played under the captainship of former Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbass.

More From Sports:

Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

Lahore to miss Pak vs Zim, PSL2020 action due to smog, matches shifted to Rawalpindi, Karachi

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack
Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistani politics

Boxer Amir Khan declines offer to join Pakistani politics
Skardu becomes world's highest baseball field

Skardu becomes world's highest baseball field
Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB

Pakistani players tested negative for coronavirus ahead of Zimbabwe series: PCB
We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura

We are here to win, says Zimbabwe all-rounder Chigumbura
Who has the best ODI bowling average of all time? The answer will surprise you

Who has the best ODI bowling average of all time? The answer will surprise you
Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photos on pitch bowl over internet

Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photos on pitch bowl over internet
'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary

'20 years of bliss’: Shahid Afridi pens love-filled note for wife Nadia on wedding anniversary
PCB in talks with Younis Khan for permanent role as batting coach

PCB in talks with Younis Khan for permanent role as batting coach
India plays politics, stops Zimbabwe coach from Pakistan tour

India plays politics, stops Zimbabwe coach from Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe cricket team arrives in Islamabad

Zimbabwe cricket team arrives in Islamabad

Latest

view all