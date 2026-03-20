KPC demands withdrawal of case against journalist Nadir Khan

Journalist Nadir Khan pose for a photo in this undated image. —[email protected]

The Karachi Press Club (KPC) has strongly condemned the registration of a case against investigative journalist Nadir Khan, terming it an attack on press freedom and freedom of expression.

In a statement, KPC President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Aslam Khan, and members of the executive council criticised the action taken by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which reportedly registered the case without prior notice or inquiry.

The KPC officer bearers described the move as a "violation of legal procedures and a premeditated attempt to suppress independent journalism".

"The case was lodged at a time when the country requires unity due to ongoing challenges," they added.

"The case was registered without notice or inquiry, in clear disregard of due legal procedures, and appears to be a premeditated and motivated action. Such measures not only aim to suppress press freedom but also amount to harassment of journalists who bring facts to light."

Separately, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists-Dastoor (PFUJ-D) also condemned the case, calling it a conspiracy against freedom of expression.

In a joint statement, PFUJ-D President Haji Muhammad Nawaz Raza, Secretary General AH Khanzada, and members of the executive council expressed concern over the manner in which the case was filed.

According to PFUJ, the case stemmed from a news report alleging that a ship arriving at Port Qasim was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency Anti-Corruption Circle over suspected smuggling of LPG gas.

Authorities were reportedly investigating the ship's staff and documentation.

"Filing a case without due process represents a serious threat to journalistic freedom and appears to be an attempt to intimidate the reporter," the PFUJ-D officer bearers said.

They called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the relevant authorities to immediately withdraw the case to avoid escalating tensions between the government and the media during a critical time.