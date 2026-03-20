Moderate to heavy rain lashes parts of Karachi on second consecutive day

This image shows parts of Karachi receiving rainfall. — Geo News

Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi on the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall was reported in various Karachi neighbourhoods, including Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maamar, Lyari, Clifton, Scheme 33, and Madripur, where hail was also reported.

Rainfall was also observed on II Chundrigar Road and North Nazimabad.

At least 19 people lost their lives after a powerful thunderstorm, accompanied by gale-force winds, that swept through the port city on Wednesday night.

Authorities said several people were killed when walls and roofs collapsed during heavy rain. In Baldia Town’s Mawachh Goth area, rescuers have so far recovered bodies of 13 people from the rubble of the collapsed building, as search operations continued overnight for more victims believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Separately, a wall collapsed in Landhi’s Majeed Colony, killing two people, including a woman, while three people sustained injuries.

Rainwater pours from a house after a thunderstorm accompanied by gale-force winds on March 19, 2026. — Geo News

Another person lost his life after being struck by lightning in yet another incident near Yaru Goth in the Malir River.

Following yesterday’s rain, a noticeable coolness was felt in the city during the night.

Earlier in the day, the weather department forecast that rain and thunderstorms with strong winds, along with isolated hailstorms, are likely to affect other parts of Sindh on Thursday, as a westerly wave moves into the country’s western regions.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said that rain and thunderstorms with strong winds, isolated hail, and occasional moderate to heavy showers are expected in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu districts, and across the Karachi Division.

Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds” were also likely in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts today and tomorrow with occasional gaps,” it added.

“Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period,” the PMD warned, advising farmers to manage their crops “according to the prevailing weather conditions”.

According to the department, a western wind system is currently affecting much of the country, bringing unsettled weather to Sindh. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Matiari.

The Met Office added that hail is possible at some locations in Sindh, and there is a risk of lightning strikes in certain areas during the rain.

Another spell of westerly winds from March 24 to 27 may bring rain to Karachi and other parts of Sindh, the Meteorological Department said.