Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Cameron Diaz on family planning in her ‘second half’ of life

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Cameron Diaz on family planning in her ‘second half’ of life

Despite being utterly excited to move into the second phase of life, with motherhood as her primary concern, Cameron Diaz feels a well of precipitating pressure to “live to be 107,” and “really work hard for it.”

Diaz discussed this major life milestone during an interview with Naomi Campbell for the model’s YouTube series No Filter and was even quoted saying, "A lot of people do it the other way around. They get married and have a family in their youth," but “I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life. The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be 107, you know?"

"Even with all the amazing experiences I've had in traveling, and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world I'm proud of, I know, this is the most gratifying time in my life, to be in this place, to get here.”

The actress even touched upon how 'tough' motherhood is for those who jump the bandwagon later in life, "Having a family when you're young, it's like anything when you're young, you do it. When you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it."

"I would say this is my third phase, second half of my life. I feel really resolved. I never say never to anything, but I haven't made a movie since 2013.”

“It's been like seven or six years since I've made a film. I'm okay with that. There's no part of me that's like 'Oh I have to get in front of the camera.' That's not to say I won't someday, but I feel really resolved with where I am."

More From Entertainment:

Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’
Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt
Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'
George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour

George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour
Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum

Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum
Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads

Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together
Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Latest

view all