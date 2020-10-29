Ehsaas scholarship: HEC extends undergraduate programme form submission deadline

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan's logo. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission has extended the deadline for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme to November 30, a statement from the body said on Thursday.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme is for 125 public sector universities across the country, according to HEC officials.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the officials said.

"200,000 students will benefit from this four-year programme," said officials, adding that the scholarship will include 100% tuition fee cover and a stipend of Rs4,000.

The students can apply for the scholarship via an online portal.

Serial no. Supporting documents

1 Copy of applicant CNIC / B. Form

2 Copy of CNIC (father, mother/ guardian)

3 Salary Slip / Income Certificate (Father/Guardian, Mother)

4 If father is labourer on daily wage / shopkeeper / private job, then attach undertaking of Income Certificate on minimum amount of stamp paper of Rs. 50/-

5 Copies of last six month utility bills (electricity, gas, telephone, water) — If applicable

6 Copy of rent agreement in case of rented house

7 Copies of Last Fee Receipts of Applicant and Siblings (If applicable)

8 Copies of medical bills/ expenditure related documents (if applicable)

9 01 passport size photograph of applicant

10 01 picture of house from outside front



Important Note: The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.

