pakistan
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Ehsaas scholarship: HEC extends undergraduate programme form submission deadline

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan's logo. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission has extended the deadline for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme to November 30, a statement from the body said on Thursday.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme is for 125 public sector universities across the country, according to HEC officials.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the officials said.

"200,000 students will benefit from this four-year programme," said officials, adding that the scholarship will include 100% tuition fee cover and a stipend of Rs4,000.

The students can apply for the scholarship via an online portal.

Serial no.Supporting documents
1Copy of applicant CNIC / B. Form
2Copy of CNIC (father, mother/ guardian)
3Salary Slip / Income Certificate (Father/Guardian, Mother)
4If father is labourer on daily wage / shopkeeper / private job, then attach undertaking of Income Certificate on minimum amount of stamp paper of Rs. 50/-
5Copies of last six month utility bills (electricity, gas, telephone, water) — If applicable
6Copy of rent agreement in case of rented house
7Copies of Last Fee Receipts of Applicant and Siblings (If applicable)
8Copies of medical bills/ expenditure related documents (if applicable)
901 passport size photograph of applicant
1001 picture of house from outside front

Important Note: The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.

