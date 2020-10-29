PML-N MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri lashes out at Nawaz Sharif, says he has 'mental illness'

PML-N MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri delivered scathing attacks at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his recent comments, alleging that he is suffering from a mental illness.



The disgruntled PML-N lawmaker was addressing a news conference during which he lashed out at former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq for his controversial statement about Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's release.



The PML-N lawmaker has been at odds with the party's leadership ever since he was expelled from the party along with four others, for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar without informing the PML-N leadership.



"My heart is saddened and I felt extreme grief [over Ayaz Sadiq's comments]," he said, expressing disappointment that a "sensible person" like him would issue such a weak statement.



Sharaqpuri said it was not important whether Ayaz Sadiq's comments were true or not. "If he has spoken the truth, then he can be held accountable and the same is the case even if he has not told the truth."

The PML-N MPA then turned his guns on the Sharif family, saying that he was previously elected MNA from the PML-N platform and is currently an MPA of the same party.



"Us Muslim Leaguers are [here to work for] Pakistan's progress, not to be slaves for a particular family," said Sharaqpuri, adding that he used to admire Nawaz Sharif because "he is a patriotic person and was beneficial for Pakistan".



However, Sharqapuri lashed out at the PML-N supremo for his recent comments in the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM's) jalsas. "Unfortunately, along with a physical illness he has also contracted a mental one," he said.



"He [Nawaz Sharif] should take care of his health. He went abroad for his treatment, not to do politics," added the PML-N MPA.



'Nawaz Sharif's speech has hurt me deeply'