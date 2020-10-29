Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' crosses another major milestone

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Eminem's album "Music To Be Murdered" has crossed another major milestone, moving 1 million units in the United States.

The rapper released his surprise album "Music to Be Murdered" earlier this year.

It was the Detroit native's second consecutive release to debut atop the Billboard 200 following 2018’s Kamikaze By.

According to Forbes, the album has become eligible for a platinum certification from the RIAA.

It said each of Em's major-label studio albums has gone platinum or better since 1999 with the exception of 2017’s Revival.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper courted controversy with "Music To Be Murdered By" by poking fun at Ariana Grande as he rapped about her trauma and Manchester bombing.   

