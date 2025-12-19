Is Jennifer Aniston happier with Jim Curtis than she was with Brad Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston’s love life has gone through very public highs and quieter chapters over the years, showing how the actress’ personal world has changed over time.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: July 29, 2000 - October 2, 2005

In the late 1990s, Aniston began dating industry’s icon Brad Pitt and their relationship quickly became one of the most talked about romances in Hollywood.

The couple married in July 2000 and were often seen as a golden pair, appearing together at major events and on magazine covers.

However, the constant buzz and growing pressure regarding their marriage led Aniston and Pitt to announce their separation after nearly five years together, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most high-profile romance.

After the shocking split, the Friends icon continued to focus on her career while keeping her personal life mostly private.

The Murder Mystery actress later married actor Justin Theroux in 2015, though the couple separated in 2017. After that divorce, Aniston stepped away from public romances, rarely speaking about her dating life.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis: November 2, 2025 - present

In 2025, Aniston sparked first sparked romance buzz with life-coach Jim Curtis earlier this year and by July they were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca.

On November 2, the star shared a heartfelt birthday post for her beau on Instagram, confirming the relationship in a public way.

Sources revealed that Curtis prefers a low profile and is not comfortable with intense public attention, a reason to Aniston’s earlier relationships with fellow Hollywood stars.

Moreover, the difference highlighted a very sudden shift in how the Mother’s Day actress approached love.

Over time, Jennifer Aniston’s romantic journey appeared to move from highly public relationships toward a more private and balanced chapter which is completely shaped by experience and personal growth.