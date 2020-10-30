Can't connect right now! retry
10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

A man waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died. — Reuters/illustration/Files

A 10-year-old boy was found dead after being kidnapped from Lahore's Rehmanpura Colony and missing for 12 days, police said Friday.

According to police, the boy's head seemed to have been struck with a brick owing to the nature of the wounds.

Read more: Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

The body was found near Rohi nullah and was shifted to the morgue for autopsy, they said.

They also said that a suspect has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the event, sough a report from Lahore's central city police officer.

Read more: Sargodha woman says husband sold her for Rs5,000 to friends who gang-raped her for 21 days

"The bereaved [family] should be served justice at all costs," the chief minister said.


