pakistan
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Web Desk

Sargodha woman says husband sold her for Rs5,000 to friends who gang-raped her for 21 days

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

A Sargodha woman filed a complaint against her husband, alleging that he sold her to his friends for Rs5,000 who in turn, gang-raped her for 21 days.

The woman, a resident of a village in Sargodha, approached a court to file an FIR against her husband. The victim stated that she had married the man by choice a year-and-a-half ago.

She alleged that her husband sold her for Rs5,000 to his friends who gang-raped her for 21 days.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Raza has sought a report from the Sargodha DPO and summoned him on November 2.

The senior police officer, on the other hand, said that police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects after the woman filed her complaint.

