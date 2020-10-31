Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Gallup Pakistan says proportion of females who report unemployment is higher than those of males. Photo: File

Six out of 10 women holding a postgraduate degree remained unemployed in Pakistan, found a Gallup analysis.

Reviewing the Pakistan Labour Force Survey for the year 2017-18, Gallup Pakistan found that 78% females were not part of the labour force compared to 33% of males.  "Compared to 64% males, only 18% females are employed as per the Labor Force Survey," it said in the report.

A breakdown of the genders with an undergraduate degree showed that 77% males with a bachelors degree were part of the workforce but only 18% of females with the same degree level were part of the workforce.

The report said only 40% of females with a Masters degree are employed compared 86.4% of males. 

"While fewer women are part of the labor force, these statistics are noteworthy because within almost all education levels, the proportion of females who report unemployment is higher than those of males," noted the report.


Gender breakdown of the people employed according to their degree level. Photo: Gallup Pakistan 

A general look at the survey showed that individuals with a masters degree or above were more likely to be employed compared to those with an undergraduate or professional degree.

Education breakdown of the labour force of the country. Photo: Gallup Pakistan

“Those with no formal education are more likely to be employed compared to primary level (30%), Matric (43%) and Intermediate (41%),” said Gallup Pakistan.

The organisation said that the survey showed that in the last 12 months, 41% Pakistanis reported that they were employed, 3.7% said that they were unemployed, while 55.3% claimed that they were not in the labour force.

A total breakdown of the labour force across the country. Photo: Gallup Pakistan 

While assessing the age of the people in the workforce, Gallup Pakistan said that survey showed that unemployment was 4.6% among people under the age of 20, making it the highest when compared to other age groups. While unemployment was 4.1% among the people aged between 21 and 30. Age groups 31-40 and 41-50 reported the highest degrees of employment.

Gender wise breakdown of the labour force. Photo: Gallup Pakistan 

Gallup Pakistan’s study of the survey also found that unemployment in people from urban areas was 7%, much higher compared to the rural areas, where unemployment was 3%.

“Alternatively, while 42% of Pakistan’s rural population is employed, the number is smaller (36%) for the urban population,” said the group.

More From Pakistan:

Wasim Akram once again lashes out at picnickers for littering Karachi beach

Wasim Akram once again lashes out at picnickers for littering Karachi beach
Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi
NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations

NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations
Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan

Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan
Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US

Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US
US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power

US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power
Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him

Karachi doctor ends up treating man who robbed him
10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police

10 year old found dead after abduction, likely hit by brick on head: police
Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violations that injured 2

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violations that injured 2
Grade 7-9 to be taught Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life: PM Imran Khan

Grade 7-9 to be taught Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life: PM Imran Khan
CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 resurge

CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 resurge
Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt grants 30-day remission to prisoners across Pakistan

Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt grants 30-day remission to prisoners across Pakistan

Latest

view all