Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

NCOC ‘concerned’ on coronavirus situation in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Asad Umar chairs a session of the NCOC. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: While expressing concern on the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday hinted that "more drastic measures" could be taken to control the spread of the virus.

“More drastic measures could be taken if coronavirus situation deteriorates further. Provinces should complete administrative preparations,” said the NCOC in a statement after a special session in Islamabad.

Read more: Alarm bells ringing at NCOC as all indicators turn red

The NCOC also directed the provinces to ensure that the medical supplies are fulfilled and review the situation in the hospitals. 

It also urged the provinces to ensure that the standard operating procedures are followed.

Coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

The statement comes two days after federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announced that Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate crossed 3% mark for the first time in more than 70 days.

Asad Umar, who also supervises COVID-19 strategy, said, “after more than 70 days the national COVID positivity ratio was higher than 3% yesterday”.

He said that the NCOC has tightened restrictions on some high-risk public activities but the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions.

Read more: NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations

The federal authorities have issued multiple warnings in the past few days on the ignorance towards implementation of COVID-19 SOPs as the second wave hits the country.

On Wednesday, the NCOC issued fresh rules regarding the closure of wedding halls and shopping malls and made the wearing of face mask mandatory.

Restrictions 'inevitable'

A day prior, the government had said that strict coronavirus restrictions are inevitable given the rise in COVID-19 deaths and the positivity ratio across Pakistan.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan had said that a few weeks ago, 400-500 cases were being reported across the country on a daily basis. The tally, he said, had shot up to 700-750 cases per day.

Read more: Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases

"The coronavirus death rate has increased in the country," he had said, adding that that the positivity ratio had surged to 2.5-2.75%.

Dr Faisal said that people were not adhering to coronavirus precautions as they should, given the pandemic was still far from over.

More From Pakistan:

Govt petitioned to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq: Ijaz Shah

Govt petitioned to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq: Ijaz Shah
‘We stand with the Turkish nation': PM Imran Khan sends condolences to quake-hit Turkey

‘We stand with the Turkish nation': PM Imran Khan sends condolences to quake-hit Turkey
Abhinandan controversy: Ayaz Sadiq denies making 'irresponsible statement'

Abhinandan controversy: Ayaz Sadiq denies making 'irresponsible statement'
Consequences of fighting against state could be dangerous, warns Sheikh Rasheed

Consequences of fighting against state could be dangerous, warns Sheikh Rasheed
Judge irked by Hamza Shehbaz's refusal to travel in armoured vehicle

Judge irked by Hamza Shehbaz's refusal to travel in armoured vehicle
Picnickers again leave Karachi's Sea View beach filthy, inviting Wasim Akram's wrath

Picnickers again leave Karachi's Sea View beach filthy, inviting Wasim Akram's wrath
6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey

6 out of 10 women holding master's degree unemployed: survey
Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi
NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations

NCOC asks people to report COVID-19 SOP violations
Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan

Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan
Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US

Region could flare up any time, PM Imran Khan warns US
US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power

US Elections 2020: PM Imran Khan finds similarities with Trump’s unorthodox rise to power

Latest

view all