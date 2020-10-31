Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Prince Andrew made a brutal remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a topic of negative discourse not just amongst the British public but also royal circles.

A similar incident was brought to light by royal expert Emily Andrews who recalled how Prince Andrew had once taken a brutal swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by comparing their wedding to that of his daughter, Princess Eugenie.

In Channel 5's documentary titled Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses? the expert revealed the subtle jibe at the former royals and kept his daughter high above Meghan.

The Duke of York, said during an interview: "There will be a few more people than most people have. There are a few more than Harry had but that is the nature of Eugenie and Jack. They have got so many friends that they need a church of that size to fit them all in."

Royal expert Ms. Andrews vividly remembers wincing at Prince Andrew’s cringe-worthy comment. "Our wedding is bigger than your wedding."

The royal expert added that Prince Andrew had originally asked the BBC if they would telecast Princess Eugenie's wedding. Ms. Andrews said: "His people asked the BBC whether they would televise it and the BBC said no."

Reports claim that Prince Andrew's effort to have a grandeur wedding for his daughter was to signal the general public that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stand equally with the full-time royal family.

A senior journalist reported: "I think this was his opportunity to really show them off not just to the country but to the world and say my daughters are absolutely up there with William and Harry."

