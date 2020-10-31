Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Prince Harry dubbed a ‘bare-faced hypocrite’: report

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Prince Harry has recently been accused of racism and past instances of hate speech at the hands of a royal commentator named Robert Jobson.

“I find this bare-faced hypocrisy, coming out from them,” Jobson began by telling The Royal Beat. The hypocrisy referenced is the remark Prince Harry once made against a fellow member of the Armed Forces.

Jobson explained the instance in question by saying, “I remember him making racial slurs about an Asian officer which was filmed by himself and distributed by his friends and he had to apologise for making racial comments.”

The remark was insensitively made to a fellow soldier named Ahmed Raza Khan and according to The Sun, the prince reportedly called the soldier “our little [expletive] friend”. Hence, with his past in mind, Jobson "finds Harry telling everyone else that they are structurally racist hypocritical.”

That is not the only instance where the prince showcased his colorful vocabulary. Reportedly, he also made another remark back in 2006 while training in Sandhurst Military Academy.

For the unversed, Prince Harry only ended up learning about this “unconscious bias” inside of him after finding Meghan Markle. At the time he was quoted saying, "Once you realise or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself, because ignorance is no longer an excuse.”

"And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

