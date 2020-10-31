Security forces foil possible terrorist activity in Balochistan: ISPR

In this file photo, a security personnel can be seen holding a gun. — Geo.tv/Files

Security forces have foiled a "possible terrorist activity" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Southern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The ISPR, in a statement on Saturday, said that during the operation at District Ketch's Buleda area, a "high-value target", who was responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces was also killed.

Read more: Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan, says ISPR

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, meanwhile, a soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire, the ISPR added.