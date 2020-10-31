Can't connect right now! retry
Security forces foil possible terrorist activity in Balochistan: ISPR

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Security forces have foiled a "possible terrorist activity" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Southern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR, in a statement on Saturday, said that during the operation at District Ketch's Buleda area, a "high-value target", who was responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces was also killed.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, meanwhile, a soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire, the ISPR added.

