Bollywood
Sunday Nov 01 2020
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have now decided to host a virtual celebration on his birthday

With Shah Rukh Khan's birthday just around the corner, excitement for fans is going through the roof as they wait to celebrate his big day.

However, owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the superstar had already given a word of caution to his fans to not gather outside his residence in Mumbai to celebrate the big day.

"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar,” he wrote on Twitter.

Owing to the King of Bollywood’s instructions, his fans have now decided to host a virtual celebration by creating a view similar to that of his Mannat residence but online.

Members of his fan club told Mumbai Mirror: “This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming.”

“Even if he can’t, I’m sure he will do something special because he loves his fans and treats them like family. Approximately 5000 fans from across the globe will come together for the virtual celebration,” they added. 

