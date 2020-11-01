Can't connect right now! retry
Most parts of Pakistan to experience dry weather today: Met Office

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

A man pushes a cycle on a road in Pakistan. Photo: file

Most parts of Pakistan are likely to experience dry weather today (Sunday), according to the Meteorological Department.

Cold weather is expected to prevail in the Northern Areas while in some parts of Kashmir and its surrounding mountains, it is expected to be cloudy and it may possibly rain, said the weather department.

Today’s lowest minimum temperature’s recorded were in Leh -05°C, Kalat-2°C, Skardu -02°C, Gupis -02°C, Astore -02°C and Kalam -01°C.

The lowest temperature recorded in Islamabad over the past 24 hours was 8°C, 17°C in Karachi, 13°C in Lahore, 8°C in Peshawar, 1°C in Quetta, 7°C in Muzaffarabad, 1°C in Gilgit, 13°C in Faisalabad and Multan.

The lowest temperature recorded in Hyderabad yesterday was 19°C.

Balochistan: On Sunday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

Punjab: On Sunday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

Sindh: On Sunday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while hot during day time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: On Sunday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Partly cloudy/dry weather is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan

Kashmir: Partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

