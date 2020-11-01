Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first family photo with their daughter is here

Gigi Hadid finally dropped her and Zayn Malik's first ever family photo, giving a glimpse at their daughter as well.



Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 25, showed off her Halloween outfits and gave a glimpse of her and Zayn’s one-month-old daughter, making it their first public appearance as a family together.

The former One Direction member’s love for Harry Potter was channeled into his Halloween costume as he wore round glasses with a white shirt and a black V-neck sweater over it, paired with a green tie, indicating the house of Slytherin.

Gigi on the other hand, dropped jaws as she gave a close look at her post-baby body with an all-blue baby suit and her hair up in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, their little princess rested peacefully in daddy’s arms while being dressed as Hulk with a green hat. Her face, however, was hidden through a gif by the protective new mommy.