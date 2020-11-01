Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first family photo with their daughter is here

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Gigi Hadid finally dropped her and Zayn Malik's first ever family photo, giving a glimpse at their daughter as well.

Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 25, showed off her Halloween outfits and gave a glimpse of her and Zayn’s one-month-old daughter, making it their first public appearance as a family together.

The former One Direction member’s love for Harry Potter was channeled into his Halloween costume as he wore round glasses with a white shirt and a black V-neck sweater over it, paired with a green tie, indicating the house of Slytherin.

Gigi on the other hand, dropped jaws as she gave a close look at her post-baby body with an all-blue baby suit and her hair up in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, their little princess rested peacefully in daddy’s arms while being dressed as Hulk with a green hat. Her face, however, was hidden through a gif by the protective new mommy.

