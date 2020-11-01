Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her mother Babita Kapoor as they stepped out together in Mumbai last night.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, stepped out donning a printed kaftan style one-piece dress to hide her pregnancy bump.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress completed her gorgeous look with black slippers and had tied her hair in a black bun.

She could also be seen sporting mask during her outing with the mom.

Kareena’s photos came two days after the diva, who is in her sixth month of pregnancy, enjoyed mother Babita Kapoor’s ‘haath ka maalish’ and shared a sweet photo with the fans.

View this post on Instagram

Maa ke haath ka... maalish ️️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared a dazzling photo wherein she could be seen getting a pleasant head massage by her mom.

She captioned the endearing post with heart and flower emoticons and wrote, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish”.

More From Bollywood:

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween
Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding
Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter

Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club
Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends

Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends
Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral

Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral
Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves
Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt rubbish relative’s harassment claims in public statement

Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt rubbish relative’s harassment claims in public statement
Shabana Azmi calls for a pressing need to tackle patriarchy: ‘It also affects men’

Shabana Azmi calls for a pressing need to tackle patriarchy: ‘It also affects men’

Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage

Latest

view all