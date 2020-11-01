Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her mother Babita Kapoor as they stepped out together in Mumbai last night.



Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, stepped out donning a printed kaftan style one-piece dress to hide her pregnancy bump.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress completed her gorgeous look with black slippers and had tied her hair in a black bun.

She could also be seen sporting mask during her outing with the mom.

Kareena’s photos came two days after the diva, who is in her sixth month of pregnancy, enjoyed mother Babita Kapoor’s ‘haath ka maalish’ and shared a sweet photo with the fans.





Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared a dazzling photo wherein she could be seen getting a pleasant head massage by her mom.

She captioned the endearing post with heart and flower emoticons and wrote, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish”.