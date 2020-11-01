Zendaya wasn’t ‘connecting to anything’ before ‘Euphoria’ role came along

Ex-Disney sensation Zendaya found it very hard to connect to any of her previous projects, up until an Euphoria role came along.

Zendaya confessed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I had all of these ideas in my head about what the next move should be, and there was nothing that I felt like I was connecting with."

“I was starting to stress and bug out because I just didn’t have anything, and nothing was connecting with me. I didn’t want to just say yes to a shitty project because I didn’t have anything else. So, I was just waiting, and other things fell through.”

“Everything was just not going right,” at that time. “And then, Euphoria came along. When I read it, I immediately just loved it. There’s no other way to put it. I just fell in love with the script, and I fell in love with Rue and all of the characters.”

Touching upon the extent of her initial excitement Zendaya added, “I wanted to know more about them and about their lives. I wanted them to be OK. I just wanted to be a part of that world of Euphoria. All of those thoughts went out of my head, and I just knew I wanted to be a part of this project.”

While the initial feelings were always there, the biggest indicator that made Zendaya feel the project was just ‘made’ for her was because she never stressed over it. After all, the plight of her anxiety and stress is such that “I stress in silence.”

While “Nobody will ever know ‘cause I’m a very calm person, I will be stressed and pressed, to no end because my mind is constantly doing these equations for the good and bad outcome of everything.”

Hence, in light of “The sheer fact that I did not have that stress, the entire time, even when we were shooting this show, I was able to fully just let myself go into the show and enjoy every moment of it. Clearly, this is where I need to be, and this is what I was destined to be doing, at this time.”